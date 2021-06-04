Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

12 to 17 years of age

West Virginians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter for a chance to win one of five, four-year full-ride scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university.

18 years of age and older

West Virginians 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a chance to win one of several large prizes.

About Babydog

Babydog is Gov. Jim and First Lady Cathy Justice’s English Bulldog. She is just over 1 year old.

The Governor named Babydog the official mascot of his vaccination sweepstakes.

“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Gov. Justice said. “She wants you vaccinated so badly.”

Babydog has provided brief but much-needed moments of levity a few times over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice had Babydog make her first briefing appearance in the lead up to Super Bowl LV to discourage West Virginians from holding large parties for the big game; saying that there was no need because Babydog already knew what was going to happen – and she famously went on to correctly predict that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would score exactly 31 points in victory. In the time since, Babydog has become the Mountain State’s most famous and beloved pup, drawing smiles during each or her additional public appearances.